Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes with Lentils and Goat Cheese

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Wash the sweet potatoes, and prick them all over with a fork. Bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour, depending on the size of the sweet potatoes, until tender. In a medium pot, combine black lentils with water. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 20 minutes, until tender but not soft. Drain in a colander, removing as much liquid as possible, then transfer to a bowl. Mix lentils with olive oil and ½ teaspoon kosher salt. Thinly slice celery stalks (reserving the leaves) and green onion and chop the fresh thyme leaves, then mix with the lentils. When the potatoes have finished baking, remove them from the oven. Transfer to a cutting board and let cool slightly until able to handle. Cut each potato in half with a serrated knife, then scoop out the insides into a bowl, making sure to keep a layer of sweet potato within the skin so that it can stand on its own. In the bowl, mash the potato with a masher, then stir in half of the goat cheese, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and fresh ground pepper. Fill each potato skin with the potato filling and top with the lentils. Bake until heated through, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the potatoes from the oven and garnish with celery leaves and the crumbles of the remaining goat cheese. Serve hot.

Chef’s note: This combination of superfoods makes for an excellent lunch or a light dinner. Feel free to vary the toppings as you see fit or to utilize what is already in your fridge.