Baklava Stuffed Pears

Feeling a little adventurous? Baklava traces its roots to the Ottoman Empire. This dish will trace its roots back to your kitchen.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wash the pears and halve each one. Use a paring knife to remove the seeds and pithy centers. Place the pears flesh-side-up in a baking dish. In a food processor, pulse the nuts, coconut sugar, cinnamon and cloves until nuts are roughly chopped. Use a spoon to scoop the nut mixture into the cavity of the pears, creating mounds of nuts on each one. Then, heat the lemon juice, butter and honey in a small saucepan until it reaches a simmer.

Remove from heat. Use a brush to spread the butter mixture over each pear. Bake until pears are cooked through, about 25 minutes. Serve warm or cold, plain, with ice cream or over yogurt or oatmeal.