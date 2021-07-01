BBQ pulled pork sandwich with red coleslaw

This year especially, a backyard Fourth of July BBQ sounds great, doesn’t it? Here’s how to make a classic with a cool addition.

For the pulled pork:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

In a large container, whisk in 1 cup of salt, ½ cup of sugar and 3 tablespoons of liquid smoke in 4 quarts of water making sure to dissolve all ingredients. Put pork in the container, cover with lid or plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours. Combine mustard and remaining liquid smoke in a small bowl. In a separate small bowl, mix black pepper, paprika, remaining sugar and remaining salt.

Remove pork from brine and dry off. Rub mustard mixture all over pork then rub the spice mixture on the pork.

Cover a rimmed baking sheet with foil and place a wire rack on top. Put pork on the wire rack. Cover pork with foil and seal tightly on lip of the baking sheet. Place in the oven and roast for about 3 hours.

Remove pork from the oven and remove foil. Remove liquid from bottom of baking sheet and place uncovered pork back into the oven until it reaches 200 degrees internal temperature.

Remove from the oven and shred. Mix in BBQ sauce with shredded pork.

For the red coleslaw:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 3 to 4 hours.