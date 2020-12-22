Cut all vegetables into large chunks. Cut the chuck roast into large pieces so it does not cook too quickly. In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil and sear the meat in batches on all sides. Do not cook all the way through. Once finished searing the meat, sauté the vegetables (excluding the garlic and potatoes) in the meat drippings and remaining oil. Add the tomato paste, wine and broth to the pan. Salt and pepper if needed. Add the potatoes and herbs to the saucepan; the liquid should be covering the ingredients. If not, add more stock. Cover the pan and simmer for 2 hours or until the meat is tender and falling apart. Remove the lid and simmer another 1/2 hour to let the liquid reduce. Serve with a desired side dish or bread of choice.