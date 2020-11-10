Berry Cobbler

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spread all of the berries in a 2 1⁄2-quart shallow baking dish, such as a 12×8-inch or 10-inch round dish. Drizzle the lemon juice over the fruit and set aside. Sift flour, 1⁄4 cup sugar, baking powder and salt into a medium-sized bowl. Cut the butter in using a pastry blender or two knives until mixture looks like coarse crumbs. Add the milk and stir only until dry ingredients are moistened. Spoon the batter onto the fruit one spoonful at a time and spread into an even layer, covering the fruit completely. Mix the remaining 1 1⁄4 cups sugar with cornstarch in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly over the batter. Slowly pour the boiling water evenly over the top. Bake for about 50 minutes. Increase the oven temperature to 400 degrees and bake for another 10 minutes, until the cobbler is well browned and juices are bubbly. Cool on a wire rack and serve warm.