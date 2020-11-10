Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine bread and raisins in a large bowl. Place the milk, sugar, eggs and melted butter together in a bowl. Whisk to combine. Pour mixture over bread cubes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Stir in vanilla and nutmeg. Pour into 1 1⁄2 quart casserole dish. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until set in the center. For the sauce, combine all ingredients except the vanilla in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens and comes to a full boil (approximately 5 to 8 minutes). Stir in vanilla. To serve, place bread pudding into individual serving dishes and top with sauce. Store refrigerated. Add a favorite fruit to add a personal twist on this bread pudding.