Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce

Cozy up to this warm, comfort dessert on a cold winter’s night. It also can be topped with ice cream.Makes 8-10 servings
Ingredients
- Bread:
- 4 cups (8 slices) cubed bread
- 1⁄2 cup raisins
- 2 cups milk
- 1⁄4 cup butter, melted
- 1⁄2 cup sugar
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ------
- Sauce:
- 1⁄2 cup butter
- 1⁄2 cup brown sugar
Directions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine bread and raisins in a large bowl. Place the milk, sugar, eggs and melted butter together in a bowl. Whisk to combine. Pour mixture over bread cubes. Let stand for 10 minutes. Stir in vanilla and nutmeg. Pour into 1 1⁄2 quart casserole dish. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until set in the center. For the sauce, combine all ingredients except the vanilla in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens and comes to a full boil (approximately 5 to 8 minutes). Stir in vanilla. To serve, place bread pudding into individual serving dishes and top with sauce. Store refrigerated. Add a favorite fruit to add a personal twist on this bread pudding.