Broccoli Beef Braid 

This main dish is a fun way to present both ground beef and broccoli to the pickiest eater in your family.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet, cook the beef and onion over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until the beef has no pink. Drain, then stir in the broccoli, cheese, sour cream, salt and pepper. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until heated through.

Unroll one tube of crescent dough onto a greased baking sheet, forming a 12×8 inch rectangle. Press perforations to seal. Spoon half of the beef mixture lengthwise down the center of the dough rectangle.

On each long side, cut 3-inch slits, about 1 inch apart and angled in. The dough should look sort of like fringe. Starting from one end, pull one strip from one side over the beef filling and tuck it in. Do the same with a strip on the opposite side, placing it on top of the previous strip. Continue this pattern until your fringe dough becomes a braid.

Repeat the steps to make the second braid. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Slice and serve hot.