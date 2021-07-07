Buffalo chicken bites and nachos

This snack is perfect for lounging by the pool on a hot August afternoon, or snacking and chilling after a hard day of work.

Chicken bites

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Melt butter and set aside to cool. In a small bowl whisk the egg. In a second bowl mix flour, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, Italian seasoning and salt. Season chicken pieces with salt, cayenne pepper and Italian seasoning. Dip each piece into the egg to coat and then coat with flour mixture. Place on a sprayed baking sheet lined with parchment paper or silicone baking mat. Bake for 10-15 minutes then flip and bake for another 10-15 minutes until the internal temperature is 165 degrees.

For the sauce, stir the melted butter and Frank’s RedHot sauce. Mix in the sea salt and cayenne or red pepper flakes. Use a whisk if the hot sauce is cold from the fridge. Dip chicken pieces in the sauce and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 5-7 minutes. The sauce should have dried a bit. Then serve hot with either ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Nachos

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Season and cook chicken breasts until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Drain any liquid from the pan. Shred chicken and then return to the pan. Add the taco seasoning and water according to the packet. Add garlic powder, onion powder, adobo, salt, and pepper to taste. Cook black beans as directed and season to taste. Rinse and strain rice until water from rice is clear. Cook rice (1 cup rice, 1 cup water) on a stove top in a small saucepan. Spray baking pan or dish to prevent sticking. Place a layer of tortilla chips in a pan/baking dish, add black beans, rice and chicken and top with cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted. Top with sour cream, lettuce, guacamole and salsa as desired and serve.