Chicken & Corn Chowder with Crispy Bacon

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 2-4 strips uncooked bacon
  • ¼ cup white onion, chopped
  • ¼ cup celery, chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups milk (2% or preferred milk)
  • 2 cups chopped rotisserie chicken
  • 1½ cup fresh or frozen corn kernels (3 ears)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped (or ¼ teaspoon dried thyme)
  • ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 14 ounce can cream-style corn

Directions

Cook bacon in a large stockpot over high heat until crisp. Remove bacon and set aside, reserving the grease. Using the same pot over medium heat, add onion, celery and jalapeño. Cook for 3 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Add flour and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in milk and remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil and cook until thickened, about 5 minutes. Chop crispy bacon strips and add to soup or use as garnish.