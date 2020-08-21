Chicken & Corn Chowder with Crispy Bacon

Ingredients
- 2-4 strips uncooked bacon
- ¼ cup white onion, chopped
- ¼ cup celery, chopped
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 3 cups milk (2% or preferred milk)
- 2 cups chopped rotisserie chicken
- 1½ cup fresh or frozen corn kernels (3 ears)
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped (or ¼ teaspoon dried thyme)
- ¼ teaspoon ground red pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1 14 ounce can cream-style corn
Directions
Cook bacon in a large stockpot over high heat until crisp. Remove bacon and set aside, reserving the grease. Using the same pot over medium heat, add onion, celery and jalapeño. Cook for 3 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Add flour and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in milk and remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil and cook until thickened, about 5 minutes. Chop crispy bacon strips and add to soup or use as garnish.