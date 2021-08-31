Chicken Gnocchi Soup

Season chicken with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and Italian seasoning then cook as desired until the chicken has an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Dice chicken and set aside. In a large pot, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add the celery, carrots and thyme. Cook until softened then add in minced garlic. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in flour and cook for roughly 4-5 minutes. Whisk in chicken stock while scraping up any browned pieces on the bottom of the pot. Whisk in half and half, add chicken, and bring to a simmer. Cook soup for 15 minutes. Cook gnocchi in boiling water. Gnocchi will be done when it has floated to the top. Use a slotted spoon to add gnocchi to cooked soup. Add in cooked gnocchi and chopped spinach. Season to taste with garlic powder, onion powder, adobo, salt and pepper and cook until spinach has begun to wilt.