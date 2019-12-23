Chicken Tacos with Mango Slaw 

Shredded chicken is a standby in many households for its meal versatility. Chicken tacos are a popular choice and this version has a tinge of fruit flavor when wrapped with this slaw.Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 large limes, plus more for garnish
- 1⁄2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 1⁄2 tablespoon Sriracha
- 1 teaspoon white sugar
- 1 large mango, diced
- 2 cups chopped green cabbage
- 1 cup chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish
- 1⁄2 large red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 3⁄4 pounds grilled chicken
- 10-12 mini flour or corn tortillas
- Avocado, sliced (optional)
Directions
Over a small bowl, zest enough of a lime to get about 1⁄2 teaspoon of zest and juice 2 limes. Stir in mayonnaise, sriracha and sugar. Add salt and pepper to taste. In a large bowl, mix together the mango, cabbage, cilantro, onion and carrots. Toss warm cooked chicken in 2-3 tablespoons of prepared sauce or until coated.
To serve, warm tortillas and top with chicken, a large heap of slaw, and a generous drizzle of sriracha mayo sauce. Add avocado slices, more lime juice, and/or garnish with cilantro if desired.
Note: Other proteins may be substituted for chicken.