Chicken Tacos with Mango Slaw 

Shredded chicken is a standby in many households for its meal versatility. Chicken tacos are a popular choice and this version has a tinge of fruit flavor when wrapped with this slaw.

 Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 large limes, plus more for garnish 
  • 1⁄2 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1 1⁄2 tablespoon Sriracha 
  • 1 teaspoon white sugar 
  • 1 large mango, diced 
  • 2 cups chopped green cabbage 
  • 1 cup chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish 
  • 1⁄2 large red onion, thinly sliced 
  • 1 cup shredded carrots 
  • 3⁄4 pounds grilled chicken 
  • 10-12 mini flour or corn tortillas 
  • Avocado, sliced (optional) 

Directions

Over a small bowl, zest enough of a lime to get about 1⁄2 teaspoon of zest and juice 2 limes. Stir in mayonnaise, sriracha and sugar. Add salt and pepper to taste. In a large bowl, mix together the mango, cabbage, cilantro, onion and carrots. Toss warm cooked chicken in 2-3 tablespoons of prepared sauce or until coated. 

To serve, warm tortillas and top with chicken, a large heap of slaw, and a generous drizzle of sriracha mayo sauce. Add avocado slices, more lime juice, and/or garnish with cilantro if desired. 

Note: Other proteins may be substituted for chicken.