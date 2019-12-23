Chicken Tacos with Mango Slaw 

Shredded chicken is a standby in many households for its meal versatility. Chicken tacos are a popular choice and this version has a tinge of fruit flavor when wrapped with this slaw.

Over a small bowl, zest enough of a lime to get about 1⁄2 teaspoon of zest and juice 2 limes. Stir in mayonnaise, sriracha and sugar. Add salt and pepper to taste. In a large bowl, mix together the mango, cabbage, cilantro, onion and carrots. Toss warm cooked chicken in 2-3 tablespoons of prepared sauce or until coated.

To serve, warm tortillas and top with chicken, a large heap of slaw, and a generous drizzle of sriracha mayo sauce. Add avocado slices, more lime juice, and/or garnish with cilantro if desired.

Note: Other proteins may be substituted for chicken.