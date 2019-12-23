Chickpea Burgers 

Mash the chickpeas in a large bowl using a potato masher or a large fork until combined and thick with lumps. Mash in the celery, carrot, onion, garlic powder and flour. Salt and pepper the mixture to taste. Heat a bit of oil in a large skillet or use a greased grill pan. Form the mixture into bun-sized patties and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side over medium-high heat until golden brown. Build burgers using the patties and serve while still warm.