Chickpea Burgers 

A different kind of protein between a couple burger buns will satisfy the taste buds of even the most selective eaters.  

 Makes 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cups canned chickpeas, drained and rinsed 
  • 1 celery stalk, diced small 
  • 1 carrot, grated 
  • 1⁄2 white onion, minced 
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder 
  • 1/4 cup flour 
  • Salt and pepper to taste 
  • Vegetable oil for frying 
  • Buns and toppings of choice (lettuce, tomato, onion, etc.) 

Directions

Mash the chickpeas in a large bowl using a potato masher or a large fork until combined and thick with lumps. Mash in the celery, carrot, onion, garlic powder and flour. Salt and pepper the mixture to taste. Heat a bit of oil in a large skillet or use a greased grill pan. Form the mixture into bun-sized patties and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side over medium-high heat until golden brown. Build burgers using the patties and serve while still warm.