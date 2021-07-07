Chocolate chip cookies stuffed with peanut butter cups

This easy and fun to make dessert will be welcome by anyone who loves the classic combination of peanut butter and chocolate.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Unwrap peanut butter cups and put in the freezer to harden. Using a stand mixer, cream together butter, peanut butter and both sugars until light and fluffy. Scrape down sides, add eggs and vanilla extract. Beat until well-combined and scrape down sides again.

In a separate bowl, mix flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Slowly add flour mixture to batter while stirring on low until completely combined. Fold in chocolate chips by hand.

Place dough in the fridge for one hour or overnight. Grab a portion about the size of a palm of a woman’s hand. Smoosh on hand and enclose a peanut butter cup. Roll into a ball and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 13-15 minutes until golden brown.