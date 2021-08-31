Cider glazed pork chops with twice baked potatoes

This combo sounds like a perfect fit for dinner followed by an evening by the fireplace as the weather starts to cool in late October.

Cider Glaze

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly.

Pork Loin Chops

In a skillet over medium-high heat add vegetable oil. Salt and pepper the chops. Add pork to skillet and fry until browned (4 to 6 minutes). Turn the chops over and cook 1 minute longer. Remove chops from skillet and drain the oil in the skillet. Return chops to skillet, brown side up, and add cider glaze mixture. Cook over medium heat until the internal temperature reaches 140 degrees. Remove pork from skillet and transfer to serving plate. Let chops rest for 5 minutes.

Twice Baked Potatoes

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and bake potatoes in the oven for 1 hour. Meanwhile, cook bacon in a skillet on medium-high heat. Drain bacon once it is crispy, crumble and set aside. Pull potatoes from the oven and let them rest for 10 minutes, then slice potatoes in half lengthwise. Scoop out flesh of potatoes and put in a mixing bowl, then add sour cream, milk, butter, salt and pepper, ½ cup of cheese and ½ of green onions to the bowl. Using a hand blender, mix all ingredients until creamy. Scoop the mixture back into the potato skins and top with remaining green onions, cheese and crumbled bacon. Return to the oven and bake for 15 minutes