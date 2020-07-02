Cobb Salad with Lemon Garlic

For the dressing, combine all ingredients together and whisk until well combined. Set aside. Place a small pot on the stove and carefully place the eggs inside. Fill the pot with cold water, approximately covering over the eggs with 1 inch of water. Set the heat on medium and allow to boil. Once the water boils, remove from the heat and cover. Let the eggs sit for 10 minutes then shock in an ice bath. Place the bacon in a medium sauté pan and render out the fat. Once the bacon is cooked, cut the strips into smaller pieces and set aside. Slice the cherry tomatoes in half and set aside. Prepare the avocado in medium slices or keep full slices if desired. Slice the chives thinly and set aside for garnish. To cook the shrimp, place a medium saucepan over medium to high heat. Season the shrimp with salt, pepper and paprika. Once the pan is hot, place shrimp into the pan. Sear on both sides: the shrimp will be done once turned firm and the exterior is pink. Place greens in a bowl, lightly dress and reserve remaining dressing on the side. Align the salad toppings in distinguished rows. Lastly, sprinkle with chives and serve.