Country fried steak with espagnole sauce

Country Fried Steak:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine the flour, salt and pepper in a shallow dish. Dip the steak into the flour mixture, making sure the steaks have a good coating of flour. Heat the olive oil in a pan. Place the steaks into the pan and pan-fry until golden brown on both sides, about 4-5 minutes each side. Once done, place the steaks on a lined baking sheet and bake in the oven for 5-10 minutes until done.

Espagnole sauce:

To make clarified butter, take one pound of butter and melt it. Do NOT boil it or simmer it. After the butter is melted, skim off the milk solids at the top with a ladle or spoon. 1 pound of butter will make about 12 ounces of clarified butter. Sauté the mirepoix in the clarified butter or oil until caramelized. Add the flour to make a brown roux. The longer the roux is browned, the less it will thicken. Once a brown roux is achieved, add the stock and tomato puree. Stir to break up lumps and bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Add the sachet to the liquid. Simmer for about an hour to reduce the sauce. Skim the top to remove impurities as needed. Strain the sauce through a china cap or colander lined with cheesecloth. Add more seasonings to taste.

Put the sauce on top of the country fried steaks and serve.