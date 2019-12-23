Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches

For an easy, fancy alternative that is pleasing on the eyes and the palate, try these hearty breakfast sandwiches.

Heat the oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil. Lay the bacon on the sheet pan and bake until crisp, about 10-15 minutes depending on thickness. Set aside on a paper towel-lined plate.

Mold breakfast sausage into 6 even rectangles roughly the size of the croissants and cook them in a skillet over medium heat for 7-8 minutes per side or until cooked through.

Meanwhile, whisk the eggs with the milk, cheese, salt and pepper in a large bowl then refrigerate. Move the pan of sausages off the burner and cover with a lid to keep warm. Toast or broil the croissant halves, the sliced side facing up until they are golden brown and crisp to the touch. Set aside.

Heat skillet to medium-high and add vegetable oil or cooking spray. Once hot, add the eggs and cook, stirring often with a rubber spatula for 2-3 minutes or until cooked through, then remove from heat. Whisk together mayonnaise, mustard and maple syrup. Spread sauce onto each croissant half and build: (bottom to top) sauced croissant half, eggs, sausage, bacon, a pinch of chives and another sauced half.