Eggplant Fries

Put that new air fryer to work on this delicious take on healthy fries.

Slice eggplant into ½ inch rounds. Cut each round into 4 sticks and pat dry. In a shallow bowl, mix bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, salt, basil, garlic, onion powder and black pepper. In a second shallow bowl, add flour. In a third shallow bowl, beat eggs. Dip each ¼ eggplant stick into flour, shake off excess. Then dip into beaten eggs and coat with bread crumb mixture. Drop into a 350 degree deep fryer and fry until the crust is golden brown. Remove, salt immediately and serve.

Note: A quick, simple blend of mayo, ketchup and dijon mustard make up the sauce that accompanies the fries.