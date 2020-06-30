Eggplant Salad with Miso Dressing

Whisk first 6 ingredients together in a medium bowl to blend. Gradually whisk in vegetable oil. Season with salt and pepper. Preheat broiler. Brush the eggplant slices with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Broil until golden and just tender, about 3 minutes per side. In a large bowl, toss the greens with enough dressing to coat. When plating, top dressed greens with 2-3 slices of eggplant and finish with a drizzle of the dressing. Garnish with radish and serve.