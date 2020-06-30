Eggplant Salad with Miso Dressing

Grab a couple eggplants and get ready to experiment with some of those herbs in your garden.Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup 1⁄3 cup rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon miso
- 1 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped
- 2 1⁄2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 2 large Japanese eggplants, each cut lengthwise into 1-2 inch strips
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 8 cups mixed baby greens
- 2 radishes, julienned or thinly sliced
- Salt and pepper
Directions
Whisk first 6 ingredients together in a medium bowl to blend. Gradually whisk in vegetable oil. Season with salt and pepper. Preheat broiler. Brush the eggplant slices with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Broil until golden and just tender, about 3 minutes per side. In a large bowl, toss the greens with enough dressing to coat. When plating, top dressed greens with 2-3 slices of eggplant and finish with a drizzle of the dressing. Garnish with radish and serve.