Warming up on a cold night with comfort food like this never tasted so good. From the November/December 2019 Our Ohio magazine.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine bread crumbs with herbs. Season meat with salt and coarse ground black pepper. Coat the meat with flour then egg wash leaving the bottom side of the filet not coated. Dress the filet on top and all sides with the bread crumb mixture. Saute in a pan with olive oil until all sides and top are lightly brown. Finish the steaks in the oven until desired temperature is reached.