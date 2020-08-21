Combine the sugar, yeast and water. Stir to dissolve the yeast. Stir in the flour in small increments at a time. Stir in 1 ½ teaspoons of salt and the onion. Mix well, then knead on a lightly floured board or in the bowl of a mixer fitted with the dough hook until smooth.

Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover and let rise until doubled. Punch down the dough, then flatten onto an oiled half-sized sheet pan. The dough should be about ½ to 1 inch thick and will fit the pan completely. Brush the top of the dough with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Let the dough proof until doubled, about 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Dimple the surface of the dough with your fingers. Brush the remaining olive oil over the dough. Sprinkle with the remaining rosemary and salt. Bake until lightly brown, about 20 minutes.