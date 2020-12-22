French Onion Soup

No other food heats up a cold winter’s night quite like a warm bowl of soup. Recipe from the January/February 2021 Our Ohio magazine.Makes 6-8 servings
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 1/2 pounds yellow onion, finely sliced
- 3/4 cup white wine
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 6 cups beef broth
- 3 bay leaves
- 4 sprigs thyme
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cheesy bread ingredients
- French baguette, cut into slices
- 4 ounces Gruyere or a melting cheese of choice
Directions
Melt butter in a heavy pot over medium heat. When it foams, add the onions. Cook for 30 minutes on low until the onions are softened and somewhat transparent. Season onions with salt and pepper and turn the heat back to high for 20-30 minutes until onions are a deep golden-brown color. Add the wine and simmer for 2 minutes until reduced, then stir to scrape the bottom of the pan, deglazing it. Add the flour and cook for 1 minute. Add the broth and herbs, cover and lower the heat to a gentle simmer for 30 minutes. Add more salt to taste.
For the cheesy bread, preheat grill or broiler. Toast each side of the bread until lightly golden. Top with the cheese of choice and let it melt. Add the cheesy bread to the top of the soup in a bowl or serve on the side.