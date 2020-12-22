French Onion Soup

Melt butter in a heavy pot over medium heat. When it foams, add the onions. Cook for 30 minutes on low until the onions are softened and somewhat transparent. Season onions with salt and pepper and turn the heat back to high for 20-30 minutes until onions are a deep golden-brown color. Add the wine and simmer for 2 minutes until reduced, then stir to scrape the bottom of the pan, deglazing it. Add the flour and cook for 1 minute. Add the broth and herbs, cover and lower the heat to a gentle simmer for 30 minutes. Add more salt to taste.

For the cheesy bread, preheat grill or broiler. Toast each side of the bread until lightly golden. Top with the cheese of choice and let it melt. Add the cheesy bread to the top of the soup in a bowl or serve on the side.