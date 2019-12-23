French Toast Bake

Here’s a twist on a tried and true breakfast or brunch favorite the whole family will enjoy. Prepare ahead: it needs to be refrigerated overnight before baking.

Spray a 9×13 pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Cut the bread into 1-inch pieces. Place half into the baking dish. Cut the mascarpone/cream cheese into cubes or scoop with a small ice cream scoop and place on top of the bread. Top with the remaining bread pieces and blueberries. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, vanilla and syrup until well combined. Pour over bread cubes, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. The following morning, remove the pan from the fridge a half hour before baking.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Remove the plastic wrap then cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake another 25 to 30 minutes, or until the middle is set and is golden brown.

To prepare the blueberry sauce, whisk together cornstarch and sugar in a medium saucepan. Add water and bring to a boil over medium heat. Stir constantly and boil for 3 minutes. Stir in blueberries, lower heat and cook for an additional 10 minutes. Stir in butter until melted. Pour the warm sauce over individual servings and serve.

Yield: One 9×13 pan