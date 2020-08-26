Gluten Free Focaccia

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a 9 x 13 glass baking pan with parchment paper and spray with olive oil cooking spray. Combine the oil, rosemary, 1 tsp. salt and pepper. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the almond flour, baking powder, xanthan gum and 1/2 tsp. salt. In a separate bowl, whip egg whites until stiff peaks form; egg whites should stand firmly on their own. Add milk to the flour mixture and stir to create a smooth batter.

Gently fold in the egg whites, keeping it as light and fluffy as possible. The dough should be sticky. Place the dough in the prepared pan and smooth the surface. Dip your fingers into the olive oil mixture and make dimples in the dough. Pour the remaining olive oil over the dough.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand for 5 minutes before storing.

Variation: Add 2 tablespoons of fresh cut basil and 1 tablespoon of dried basil to the olive oil mixture instead of the rosemary.