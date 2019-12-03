Grilled Veal Chop with Smoked Blue Butter

A simple, but fancy dinner for two may just be what the doctor ordered to usher in the holiday season with this yummy centerpiece dish.

In a small bowl mash together the smoked blue cheese, butter, lemon juice, rosemary, salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture to a sheet of wax paper and roll it into a log shape and refrigerate until use.

Over a hot grill or in a cast iron skillet, season the chops with salt and pepper and cook for 5-6 minutes each side. Cut the rolled butter into slices and place on top of the hot chops, allowing to melt before serving.