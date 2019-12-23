Korean Miso and Honey Glazed Cod 

Toss a bit of East Asian spice into this fish dish for a change of pace. Miso can be made from fermented soybeans.

Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and oil or spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, whisk together or use a fork to combine the honey, vinegar, gochujang, miso paste, soy sauce, garlic, ginger and sesame oil. Separate out about 2 tablespoons of the mixture and brush remainder over the cod filets. Let the fish rest for at least 30 minutes to marinate.

Once the fish has had time to marinate, heat a saucepan over medium heat with 2 tablespoons of oil. Sear the fish skin side down first for about 2 to 3 minutes or until golden, then lightly sear on the opposing side for an additional minute. Repeat this process until you have used every filet, being careful to not overcrowd the pan.

Once seared, place the cod skin side up on the sheet pan. Scatter the mushrooms, if using, on the sheet pan. Finish in the oven for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish, or until they are opaque and flake easily with a fork. Serve over rice, with steamed broccoli and remaining glaze sauce, garnish with toasted sesame seeds and thinly sliced green onions.