Lemon Blueberry Cake

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Beat eggs and sugar with whisk attachment on high speed until lightened in color and thick consistency. Add sour cream, oil, vanilla and salt, then whisk on low until well combined. In a separate bowl combine the flour and baking powder. Add into the batter ¼ at a time, whisking between each addition. Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice and ½ tablespoon lemon zest and whisk to combine. Rinse blueberries and drain well. In a medium bowl, toss blueberries with 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 1 teaspoon lemon juice stirring until well combined and no dry starch remains. (If using frozen blueberries, refer to note at the beginning). Pour half the batter into a cast iron pan and top with blueberries. Add remaining batter to cover the blueberries. Bake at 375 until golden, about 20-25 minutes. Let the cake cool and dust with desired amount of powdered sugar, then serve.