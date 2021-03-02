Glaze

Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl. Whisk until sugar is dissolved then put glaze in a sauce pan. Simmer over medium heat until thickened, roughly 5 minutes. Cover and set aside.

Meatloaf

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions and cook until soft and lightly yellow. Add garlic and cook for about 30 seconds then remove from heat. In a large mixing bowl, add beef, pork, bread crumbs and milk. Add cooked onions and garlic, eggs, mustard, Worcestershire, thyme, parsley, salt and pepper. Combine all ingredients by hand. Transfer mixture to baking sheet with edges and shape into a loaf. Brush half of glaze over top and sides of loaf. Bake 40 to 45 minutes. Brush remaining glaze over loaf. Rest for 15 minutes, then serve.