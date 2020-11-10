Mini Cheesecakes

For the best blending of filling, make sure the ingredients are at room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Stir together the graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar and melted butter. Press about 2 tablespoons of the crumbs into 9 paper-lined muffin cups. Beat the cream cheese on medium speed, scraping down the bowl as needed, until smooth. Add the sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until creamy. Stir in the sour cream. Equally divide the cheesecake filling among the 9 muffin cups, spooning about 2 tablespoons of filling into each. Bake on the oven middle rack for 15 to 18 minutes, until the cheesecakes no longer look wet, but the center still jiggles. Remove and set on a cooling rack. Allow to cool for 45 minutes and then refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Before serving, pop the cheesecakes in the freezer for 15 minutes. Remove and immediately peel away the paper liners. Serve plain or add favorite toppings. These cheesecakes can be stored in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a week or in the freezer for up to 2 months. To thaw the cheesecakes, allow them to sit out for 15 minutes at room temperature before serving.

Optional toppings: Chocolate or caramel sauce, strawberry sauce, peanut butter.