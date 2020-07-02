Pesto Pasta Salad

Though the backyard barbecue with family and friends may look different this summer, this take on a traditional staple will not disappoint.

 Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 cups basil leaves
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts
  • 2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1/2 cup grated pecorino or Parmesan cheese
  • 8 ounces box of pasta
  • 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped

Directions

Cook pasta according to package instructions. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Toast the pine nuts for 5 minutes or until golden brown. Combine the basil, garlic and pine nuts in a food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped. Add the oil and process until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the cheese. Toss the pasta, sun-dried tomatoes and pesto together and serve immediately.

 Variations: Pesto can be made with any herb and nut mixture. Use different greens such as arugula and spinach, or use walnuts and almonds instead of pine nuts.