Pesto Pasta Salad

Though the backyard barbecue with family and friends may look different this summer, this take on a traditional staple will not disappoint.Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
- 2 cups basil leaves
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1/4 cup pine nuts
- 2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup grated pecorino or Parmesan cheese
- 8 ounces box of pasta
- 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped
Directions
Cook pasta according to package instructions. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Toast the pine nuts for 5 minutes or until golden brown. Combine the basil, garlic and pine nuts in a food processor and pulse until coarsely chopped. Add the oil and process until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the cheese. Toss the pasta, sun-dried tomatoes and pesto together and serve immediately.
Variations: Pesto can be made with any herb and nut mixture. Use different greens such as arugula and spinach, or use walnuts and almonds instead of pine nuts.