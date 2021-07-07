Refrigerator pickles

Lots of cucumbers in your garden? These pickles aren’t that hard to make and you can enjoy your harvest much longer.

Boil Mason jars and lids to ensure they are sanitized, about 10 minutes. Pull them out carefully and place them upside down onto a towel. Combine cucumbers, onion and bell pepper and put equal amounts into jars. Mix the vinegar, salts, celery seeds and sugar in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour boiling mixture over the cucumber mix in the jars and close the lids tightly. Put the now filled jars back into boiling water for 10-15 minutes to ensure that the lids seal. Let the jars sit overnight on the countertop.

Sealed and unopened pickles will last one year in the pantry. Opened pickle jars will last four months in the refrigerator.