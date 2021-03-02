Rice Pilaf

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a saucepan, heat the oil. Add the bay leaf and onion and sauté until tender, not brown. Add the rice and stir to coat the grains in the oil. Cook the rice for a minute until it smells nutty. Do not brown the rice. Pour in the stock and add salt. Make sure to taste it. Note: If using store-bought stock, not as much salt may be needed. Bring the stock to a boil, cover the pot tightly and place into the oven. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the rice is fluffy and the liquid is absorbed. Once done, remove the bay leaf and fluff the rice with a fork.