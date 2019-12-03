Bring chicken broth and water to boil with salt. Remove stems from kale and blanch in the simmering liquid for 5 minutes, then remove and squeeze excess water out in a rag wrap. Chop kale into ½ inch pieces. Saute onion in oil and butter until translucent, then add rice and garlic, continuing to saute for 2 minutes. Add wine to cover rice. Under simmering heat, reduce the liquid until it is almost gone. Once the wine is gone, repeat the process with the chicken stock and water mixture two more times, adding liquid to just cover over the rice line. After the second stock reduction, the rice should taste creamy; if not just add a small amount of stock to finish off the cooking process. Finish the risotto by stirring in the Parmesan cheese and seasoning with salt and pepper as desired. Toast the green pumpkin seeds over moderate heat in a skillet until they are puffed and golden. Toss in salt and oil and top over risotto.