Roasted Cauliflower Coconut Curry Soup

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. In a large bowl, toss cauliflower florets in 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1⁄2 teaspoon each of turmeric, salt and black pepper. Arrange on sheet pan and roast for 10-15 minutes, turning florets after 5-7 minutes. The cauliflower should be cooked but still have texture to it. Meanwhile in a large soup pot, heat remaining tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat.

Add remaining turmeric, lemongrass, ginger, green onions and curry powder. Saute 1-2 minutes or until tender, then stir in 1 cup of chicken broth and cook until broth is reduced by half. Add remaining broth and roasted cauliflower. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer for 10 minutes, making sure the cauliflower is tender.

Carefully transfer the soup in batches to a blender amd puree until smooth, adding more broth if necessary. Transfer the soup back to the pot over low heat. Whisk in the coconut milk and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot and garnish with cilantro as desired.