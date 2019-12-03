Even for those not particularly fond of seafood, salmon can be pleasing to the palate. With the accompanying sweet and spicy salsa, this dish might just become an easy-to-prepare family favorite for even the pickiest of eaters.

Presoak cedar planks submerged in water for at least 4 hours. Combine all of the salsa ingredients in a small bowl and let develop overnight or a minimum of 4 hours prior to cooking.

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Season the salmon generously with salt and pepper, placing skin side down on the wood planks. Bake the salmon until just opaque in the center, about 15-18 minutes. With a fish spatula, carefully scrape the salmon off the planks, separating it from the skin (it will slide off cleanly). Top salmon with salsa and a bit of the reserved juices.

A nice rice or cooked grain is fantastic to accompany this dish.

NOTE: One cedar plank is required. Sizes will vary, but two small rectangular planks or one large square plank will work.