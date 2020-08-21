Sausage and Kale Stuffed Acorn Squash

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Pour a tablespoon of olive oil over the acorn squashes and sprinkle with paprika, salt and pepper. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, until the skin is soft and the flesh is tender. While squashes are roasting, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the sausage and break into coarse pieces. Brown the sausage, about 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from skillet and reserve grease.

In the same skillet, add the remaining oil and onions. Sweat until soft, about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook an additional minute. Add the mushrooms and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the kale and toss together. Combine the tomato sauce with the mixture and allow to cook until kale is tender.

Once the kale has cooked, add the sausage back into the mixture. Divide the kale and sausage mixture among the squashes. Top with Parmesan and parsley before serving.

Variations: Substitute sausage with cubed chicken, shrimp, tofu or any other preferred protein. This filling pairs with butternut squash as well.