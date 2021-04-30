Scotch Eggs

Put the oil into a large saucepan and start to heat it, or use a deep fryer. Mix the sausage and Worcestershire sauce in a bowl. Combine salt, pepper and flour and add it to the sausage. Combine. Divide sausage equally into 4 parts. Take one peeled, medium-boiled egg and shape one sausage part around the egg. Place the sausage-covered egg into the beaten egg and then into breadcrumbs; remove the excess. Repeat with the remaining eggs. Place the eggs into the hot oil until they are golden brown, about 5 minutes.

TIP: To medium boil eggs, bring eggs to a boil for 8 minutes. Then carefully put eggs into an ice-bath to halt cooking.