Skirt Steak with Chimichurri Sauce 

Chomping at the bit to get the grill fired up again? This dinner centerpiece brings its own heat, but the beef from the charcoal or gas grill is melt-in-your-mouth fantastic.

Combine shallot, chopped pepper, garlic, vinegar and one teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Let it sit for 10 minutes. Stir in cilantro, parsley and oregano. Using a fork, whisk in oil. Before serving; season with salt and pepper.

Sprinkle skirt steak lightly with salt and let sit covered at room temperature for 30 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels and season again with salt and black pepper. Build a medium-hot fire in a charcoal grill or heat a gas grill to high. Cook 3-4 minutes per side until meat is nicely charred and medium-rare. Transfer the steak to a carving board; let rest for 5-10 minutes. Thinly slice. Top with Chimichurri Sauce. Refrigerate any remaining sauce for up to a week.