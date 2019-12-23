Slow Cooker Short Ribs with Whipped Potatoes 

Don’t put that slow cooker away yet. Early spring can still bring chilly weather. Ribs and potatoes can be just the right comfort food for those cold nights.

Season the short ribs with salt and pepper. Heat a large skillet over high heat. Sear the short ribs on each of the 4 sides for about 60 seconds per side. Pour the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder and onion powder into a slow cooker and stir together. Place the short ribs into the liquid in the slow cooker. Place rosemary sprig on top of the meat and put the lid on. Cook on low for 6-8 hours, until meat is tender.

Serve with whipped potatoes.