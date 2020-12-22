snickerdoodles

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt. In a small bowl, combine the ingredients for the cinnamon sugar mixture and set aside. In a separate bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter until smooth, then add the sugars. While mixing on low, add egg and egg yolk one at a time and the vanilla, scraping down the bowl in between. Add the flour mixture to the creamed butter and mix on low until combined. Scrape down the bowl and hand mix any remaining flour. For each cookie, take 1 tablespoon dough, roll into a ball and then in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Place the dough on a lined parchment sheet and bake for about 10 minutes, rotating the pan at 5 minutes, until golden. Once done, let the cookies cool for 5 minutes, and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.