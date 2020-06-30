Southwestern Quinoa Salad

Give this popular power food a little flavor from the southwest to spice up dinner.Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 15 ounces can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup quinoa (red or tri-color)
- 1 cup fresh or frozen corn
- 1 small red bell pepper, medium dice
- 1 cup chopped fresh mango, medium dice
- 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely diced
- Juice from 1 medium lemon or lime
- 1 ½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
Directions
Cook quinoa according to package instructions. Mix together black beans, quinoa, corn, bell pepper, mango, onion, cilantro and jalapeño in a mixing bowl. Whisk together the lemon or lime juice, olive oil, garlic, cumin, chili powder and turmeric in a small bowl. Drizzle over the mixture and toss. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Will keep refrigerated for 3 to 5 days.
Variations:
Asian: Use edamame, carrots, red pepper, cucumbers and cilantro. Summer style: Use cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, corn and fresh basil. Harvest: Use butternut squash, apples, dried cranberries, pepitas and toasted almonds. Winter: Use kale, oranges, pomegranate seeds, sliced almonds and goat cheese.