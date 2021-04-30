Spiced Peach Jam

Heat jars in simmering water until ready to use. Wash rings and lids. In a large pot, mix the peaches, lemon juice, sugar and spices. Bring mix to a boil, stirring occasionally until peaches are soft. Remove from heat. Using a potato masher or immersion blender, mash peaches to desired consistency. Put back on heat for 10 minutes, or until the mixture thickens.

Pour jam into jars, leaving about a quarter inch at the top. Clean rims with a damp cloth and then put the lids and rings on. Fill a large stock pot halfway with water and bring to a boil. Carefully place the jars in the pot about an inch and a half away from each other. Add more water until the jars are covered by an inch of water. Cover the pot and boil for 12 minutes. Remove jars from stock pot and let them cool for at least 12 hours.

Canning tips from the National Center for Home Food Preservation