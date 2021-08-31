Strawberry cheesecake

For crust and cake

Pre-heat the oven to 325 degrees. For the crust, mash the graham crackers in a freezer bag with a rolling pin to make crumbles. Mix the graham crackers and the melted butter. Prebake the cracker crust in a 9-inch parchment-lined baking pan. Cream together the cream cheese, sugar and cornstarch until smooth. Add eggs and mix, scrape down sides. Add the remaining ingredients and mix together. Pour mixture into prebaked crust. Bake in a water bath (see note) at 325 degrees until golden brown.

Directions for topping

Wash, cut and remove stems from strawberries. Place all ingredients into a small pot on low heat. Cook for 7 minutes covered, then cook the mixture for 10-15 minutes uncovered. Remove from heat and let cool. Top the cooled cheesecake with the strawberry topping.

Note: To make a water bath, use a large, deep pan that is larger than the cheesecake’s baking pan. Place the baking pan in the larger pan then carefully pour water in between the two pans.