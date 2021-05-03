stuffed bell peppers

Cut tops off peppers, trim out core and remove seeds. In a large saucepan, add 4 quarts of water and bring to boil. Add rice and cook until tender, about

12 minutes. Drain rice and transfer to a large mixing bowl.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Heat skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil. Add onions to skillet and cook until softened, then add ground beef and cook until brown. Add garlic to the skillet and cook for about 30 seconds. Drain grease from skillet. Add cooked onions and beef to the rice and stir to combine. Add tomatoes, parsley, salt and pepper and combine. In another small mixing bowl, mix ketchup and ¼ of juice from diced tomatoes. Place peppers in a baking dish and spoon meat and rice mixture into each pepper. Spoon ketchup mixture over the top of the stuffed peppers. Place peppers in preheated oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.