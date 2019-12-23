Sweet & Spicy Meatballs 

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix the first nine ingredients together in a large bowl. Once evenly incorporated, shape into 1-inch balls and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 20 minutes.

For the sauce, melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and stir for about 30 seconds. Stir in remaining ingredients and let simmer for 6-8 minutes or until thickened slightly. To serve, add the meatballs to the sauce, covering them completely. Pair with rice, vegetables, noodles or serve alone.