Tomato Bruschetta with Arugula Pesto and Goat Cheese

This classic spread makes for a yummy snack or scrumptious appetizer. From the January/February 2021 Our Ohio magazine.

In a food processor add arugula, 4 tablespoons oil, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Pulse until smooth then set aside. Combine tomatoes, ½ teaspoon salt and sugar in a bowl and let stand for 30 minutes, then add 3 tablespoons oil, vinegar and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Toss to combine all ingredients.

In the oven, adjust rack to upper-middle position (6 inches from broiler) and turn broiler on. Place bread on baking sheet and broil until deep golden brown, about 1-2 minutes. Flip bread over and broil the other side.

Lightly rub one side of the bread with the cut side of garlic clove and brush with 1 tablespoon oil. Spread arugula pesto on toasted bread. Top with tomatoes and goat cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste.