Tomato Tortellini Soup 

Whether looking for a simple start to an Italian feast or the main course to a meal, this scrumptious tried and true soup is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Cook the Italian sausage in a large stockpot over medium to high heat, crumbling it as it cooks. Transfer the cooked sausage to a bowl and set aside; be sure to leave the leftover grease in the pan. Stir in the onions and carrots and saute for 4 to 5 minutes or until the onions have become translucent. Add garlic and saute for another 1 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in flour until evenly coating the vegetables and cook for an additional minute, stirring occasionally.

Gradually add in the chicken stock and stir to combine. Continue cooking until reaching a simmer. Then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the cooked sausage, tortellini, greens and marinara/tomatoes. Continue simmering for another 4 to 5 minutes, or until the tortellini is al dente. Season with salt and pepper to taste (around 1 teaspoon salt, 1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper). Serve immediately or keep refrigerated.