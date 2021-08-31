Tuscan chicken pasta

This mouth-watering pasta dish can be made for a special Sunday dinner, or a regular weeknight between activities and chores. Either way it’s sure to be a family favorite.

Cook pasta, drain and save 1 cup pasta water. Return pasta to pot. In a skillet over medium heat, heat the oil. Season chicken with salt and pepper and cook until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Set aside on a cutting board. Let cool and cut into chunks or strips. In a pan, cook bacon until crispy, drain some fat and transfer to a cutting board. Chop bacon into bite-size pieces. In the same pan cook the bacon fat, garlic, tomatoes and spinach. Season with salt and pepper, then add heavy cream, Parmesan and pasta water, let simmer. Add pasta and toss until fully cooked. Mix in the chicken and bacon. Toss then serve.