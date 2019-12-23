Whipped Potatoes 

Put the potatoes in a large pot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain and return the potatoes to the pot. Cook over moderate heat for 1 minute, shaking the pot to dry potatoes. In a large saucepan, melt the butter in the cream. Working over the saucepan, pass the hot potatoes through a ricer or food mill. Stir with a wooden spoon until light and fluffy. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the chives.