Whipped Potatoes 

Ingredients
- 2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks
- 3/4 stick (3 ounces) unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- Salt and freshly ground white pepper to taste
- 1 tablespoon snipped chives
Directions
Put the potatoes in a large pot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain and return the potatoes to the pot. Cook over moderate heat for 1 minute, shaking the pot to dry potatoes. In a large saucepan, melt the butter in the cream. Working over the saucepan, pass the hot potatoes through a ricer or food mill. Stir with a wooden spoon until light and fluffy. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the chives.