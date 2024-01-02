McCormick leads foundation’s efforts in 2024
Amy McCormick is a communications leader for Kroger and incoming president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation.
Amy McCormick started her career at The Kroger Co. bagging groceries in the checkout line in Lancaster, Ohio.
Fast forward a few years and McCormick, who married into a farming family, is now a communications leader for Kroger and incoming president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation.
Her worlds have all collided in the best possible way, she said.
“I came (to Kroger) for a job and made a career out of feeding people. At Kroger, our purpose is to feed the human spirit,’” she said. “I’m excited to be part of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, which feeds the spirit of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.”
The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is committed to inspire and educate the next generation of farmers, ensuring the progress and prosperity of Ohio’s agriculture far into the future by creating pathways for young people to learn about the variety and viability of careers in agriculture.
The foundation accomplishes these goals through innovative programs, grants and scholarships.
“Staffing the industry is vital to the sustainability of Ohio’s No. 1 industry,” McCormick said. More jobs in agriculture are available than there are people to fill them, making the mission of the foundation critical.
“Now more than ever we need to bring young people into agriculture in all ways,” she said, including two-or-four-year college degrees, technical certifications or high school diplomas.
“No matter where you are, there is a place for you in ag.”
In the coming year as foundation president, McCormick hopes to continue to support the relationship between the foundation and the philanthropic efforts of the county Farm Bureaus.
“They are truly where the rubber meets the road and are on the front lines of agricultural interaction and impact,” she said. “We want to continue to build those connections and how we can help lift up the awareness of our county teams’ activities as they relate to the future
of agriculture.”
To make a gift to the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, visit ofbf.org/donate.
